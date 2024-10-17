We are ready to handle GACHAGUA’s case once he is impeached by the Senate – Deputy Chief Justice PHILOMENA MWILU





Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Deputy Chief Justice, Philomena Mbete Mwilu has said Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua‘s impeachment will be handled by the Judiciary if he is impeached by the Senate.

Speaking on Wednesday Mwilu said that the Judiciary cannot go outside the law in its decision on the matter.

“If it comes to court after the Senate, we don’t know what it is, we cannot anticipate the outcome, it will be handled by we who sit in the Judiciary in the manner the Constitution has authorised us to do and in the manner the law has authorised us to do.

"We cannot go outside the Constitution or the law,” Mwilu added.

The impeachment hearing began on Wednesday at the Senate after the National Assembly approved the motion last week. It will end today.

Gachagua is facing 11 charges, including gross violation of the constitution, corruption, and bullying among others.

To remove the DP from office, at least 45 senators out of the total 67 are required to approve.

