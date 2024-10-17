See what RUTO allied-MP SILVANUS OSORO said about special House sitting on Friday amid rumors of GACHAGUA replacement





Thursday, October 17, 2024 – National Assembly Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro has jealously defended the decision by Parliament to alter its calendar so that it sits on Friday, October 18, 2024.

The MPs will meet this Friday at 9:30 AM for the morning session and 2:30 PM for the afternoon session.

While moving the motion, the South Mugirango MP emphasized that the special sitting would help the National Assembly recover the time lost during the Mazingira Day celebrations.

He argued that MPs lost considerable time when their sessions were adjourned to conduct public participation on a Special Motion to impeach the Deputy President.

“The House will consider priority business mediated Bills including Sugar Bill (2022), Water Bill (2023), Sugar Bill, Divisions of Revenue (Amendment) Bill 2024, National Rating Bill (2023) and a number of Private Members Bills which are at risk of lapsing,” Osoro argued.

The Majority Whip added, “By adjusting the House calendar, we can recover lost time and prioritise the passage of critical Bills.”

His sentiments come even as reports claimed that the special sitting was convened in anticipation of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment which is currently being heard at the Senate.

Among the priority bills to be considered during the Friday sitting are Mediated Bills including the Divisions of Revenue (Amendment) Bill (2024) and the Sugar Bill (2023), along with several private Members’ Bills that were at risk of lapsing due to time constraints.

The altered schedule will allow the House to effectively handle key legislative matters before the short recess, ensuring that essential Bills are not delayed.

