Governor SAKAJA abruptly withdraws from being a witness in GACHAGUA’s impeachment – 'Sneaks' out of the country!





Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has surprised Kenyans after he abruptly withdrew from being National Assembly witness in the impeachment case facing Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Sakaja was among five witnesses lined up by the National Assembly at the Senate during the impeachment hearing on Thursday.

In his earlier affidavit, Sakaja accused Gachagua of opposing the relocation of traders from Nairobi’s Wakulima Market to Kangundo Road Market.

He claimed that Gachagua, recklessly disregarding the dignity of his office, unlawfully interfered with the operations of the Nairobi county government.

But on Thursday, Sakaja flew out of the country to North America, where he is attending the prestigious Bloomberg CityLab, a global summit organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Sakaja was among several individuals, including Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutesi, businessman Peterson Njomo Muchira, KEMSA CEO Andrew Mulwa, and secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau, who were listed to testify regarding allegations against Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST