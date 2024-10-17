Governor SAKAJA abruptly withdraws from being a witness in GACHAGUA’s impeachment – 'Sneaks' out of the country!

Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, has surprised Kenyans after he abruptly withdrew from being National Assembly witness in the impeachment case facing Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Sakaja was among five witnesses
lined up by the National Assembly at the Senate during the impeachment hearing
on Thursday.
In his earlier affidavit, Sakaja
accused Gachagua of opposing the relocation of traders from Nairobi’s Wakulima
Market to Kangundo Road Market.
He claimed that Gachagua,
recklessly disregarding the dignity of his office, unlawfully interfered with
the operations of the Nairobi county government.
But on Thursday, Sakaja flew
out of the country to North America, where he is attending the prestigious
Bloomberg CityLab, a global summit organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies.
Sakaja was among several
individuals, including Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutesi, businessman Peterson Njomo
Muchira, KEMSA CEO Andrew Mulwa, and secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau, who
were listed to testify regarding allegations against Gachagua.
