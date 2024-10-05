We are all tribal and impeaching GACHAGUA for being one is unfair – LESUUDA, PETER SALASYA and MOHAMMED ALI vow to shoot down the motion





Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda has vowed to shoot down an impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement, the MP said while she disagrees with some of Gachagua's remarks, they don't warrant an impeachment.

Lesuuda advised that handling the matter through a debate or a censure motion would be more appropriate than initiating an impeachment process.

"I firmly disagree with some of the Deputy President’s remarks particularly those that appear to create unnecessary divisions in our country.

However, I do not believe these comments rise to the level of warranting an impeachment.

"In my opinion, countering such views through reasoned debate or a censure motion would be more appropriate.

"We have seen examples from the past, such as the impeachment of the then-Majority Leader Hon. Adan Duale who was later re-elected and now serves as a Cabinet Secretary. These experiences remind us that political positions can shift," read part of the MP's statement.

Lesuuda said while Kenya Kwanza continues to deal with its internal issues, her focus will remain on addressing more pressing matters affecting Kenyans.

"Once Kenya Kwanza resolves its internal issues, we can all continue serving the country alongside whichever leader will be occupying the office of the Deputy President," she added.

Several MPs have stepped forward to defend Gachagua.

Notably, Nyali MP Mohamed Ali stated that he does not support the process, claiming that it was ill-intentioned.

On the other hand, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya also expressed his opposition to the motion, maintaining that he would vote against it when the time comes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST