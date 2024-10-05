Two Catholic priests arrested after causing chaos at a bar in Tharaka Nithi while drunk.





Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Two priests attached to Mukothima Catholic Parish are in police custody after they were arrested for causing chaos at 1.2 bar and restaurant in Tharaka Nithi County.

A police report indicates that the priests became violent after getting intoxicated.

They broke several glasses estimated to cost about Ksh 6,000 during the fracas, prompting the proprietor of the bar to report the incident to a nearby police station.

The suspects were arrested and taken into custody for appearing drunk and disorderly.





