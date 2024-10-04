Watch the moment boda boda riders threatened to torch a vehicle belonging to the rogue DCI crack unit that has been abducting people (VIDEO).





Friday, October 4, 2024 - There was drama after a group of boda boda riders confronted rogue DCI officers and threatened to torch their vehicle.

The officers from the DCI’s crack unit were driving a heavily tinted Volkswagen when the riders got suspicious and confronted them, demanding to know their mission.

“These are the people who have been abducting Kenyans,” one of the riders was heard saying.

The rowdy boda boda riders ordered the officers to leave the area and threatened to torch their vehicle while calling out President Ruto’s government.

“Roundi hii serikali ya William Ruto tunaimaliza,” a rider was heard shouting in the background as the drama ensued.

Watch the video.

Tulisema hii kazi ni yetu wote na nimeona boda gang are doing it nicely pic.twitter.com/QIkMKyI73V — Vicky Junior (Jr). (@Vickyjr) October 4, 2024

