PHOTO of MATHIOYA MP EDWIN MUGO launching a desk – He is supporting GACHAGUA impeachment!

Friday, October 4, 2024 - An embarrassing photo has emerged of Mathioya Member of Parliament, Edwin Mugo, launching a desk in one of the schools in his constituency.
Mathioya Constituency is one of the 8 constituencies in Murang’a County and Mugo is the only MP in the region who
is supporting the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
In a show of mediocrity, Mugo
launched a desk that he claimed he had bought using Constituency Development
Fund (CDF) money.
Here is the photo of the youthful MP, who was elected on a United Democratic Alliance ticket launching a desk.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments