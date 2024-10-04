PHOTO of MATHIOYA MP EDWIN MUGO launching a desk – He is supporting GACHAGUA impeachment!





Friday, October 4, 2024 - An embarrassing photo has emerged of Mathioya Member of Parliament, Edwin Mugo, launching a desk in one of the schools in his constituency.

Mathioya Constituency is one of the 8 constituencies in Murang’a County and Mugo is the only MP in the region who is supporting the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a show of mediocrity, Mugo launched a desk that he claimed he had bought using Constituency Development Fund (CDF) money.

Here is the photo of the youthful MP, who was elected on a United Democratic Alliance ticket launching a desk.

