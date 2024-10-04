Leaked PHOTO of Gen Z activist KASMUEL McOURE in a secret meeting with an alleged mzungu donor as Kenyans brand him a traitor.





Friday, October 4, 2024 - Singer-turned-activist Kasmuel McOure was pictured reportedly having a secret meeting with a foreign donor in one of the upmarket city restaurants.

It is alleged that he was soliciting funds, even as he masquerades as a youth liberator.

The photo comes at a time when Kasmuel is facing a backlash from a section of Kenyans for failing to address the Morara Kebaso attack, after being given a chance to address the Bomas crowd

He is also being blasted for what Kenyans are terming as his perceived inclination towards the powers-that-be, appearing to be in bed with the government and out of touch with the disenfranchised Gen Z he purports to represent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.