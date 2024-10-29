Was Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager WILLIS AYIEKO murdered over his role at the private security firm? - See the sensitive task he had been assigned before the brutal murder.

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - Family sources, friends, and former colleagues have confirmed that the late Wells Fargo HR Manager Willis Ayieko was investigating a Ksh 94 million heist before his tragic murder last week.
Ayieko was
deeply involved in the company's internal probe following the theft which
occurred in November 2023 during the transit of funds from Quick Mart
Supermarket to a bank in Nairobi.
His mutilated
body was discovered in a shallow stream in Siaya on October 23, three days
after he went missing.
The theft prompted Wells Fargo management to
hold a series of crisis meetings which culminated in an internal investigation
that identified several staff suspects linked to the heist.
The
investigation resulted in police arresting persons connected to the crime.
Forensic
analysis of communication data pointed to two main suspects: Anthony Nduiki and
Daniel Mutheka.
Even
considering the circumstances of his death, there is no immediate proof tying
Ayieko's murder to his role in the heist inquiry.
No arrests have
been made so far.
