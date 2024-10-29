Meet the beautiful lady that CS ADEN DUALE is set to marry as his second wife (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - Environment Cabinet Secretary and President William Ruto’s close confidant Aden Duale is set to embrace polygamy by marrying a second wife.

Well-placed sources reveal that the vocal CS is in love with a lady identified as Nimo Jirdeh, a Governance and Policy Advisor.

Nimo is well educated, having studied at some of the world's top universities, including the Australian University of Edith Cowan, Havard Kennedy School, and the University of Fribourg, Switzerland.

She also has an illustrious career, having worked with top NGOs, including Oxfam Somali, where she was a Policy and Advocacy Advisor and the Danish Refugee Council.

Most of her work-related activities are in North Eastern where she works with marginalized communities.

We understand that plans are underway for Duale to marry the beautiful lady in a private ceremony before the end of the year.

Duale is already married to Farida Duale, the daughter of retired military officer Mohamed Mohamud, who played a key role in preventing the 1986 attempted coup against President Daniel Arap Moi.

Below are photos of Duale’s soon-to-be second wife.









































