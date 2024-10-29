President RUTO’s daughter CHARLENE reveals how men have broken her heart in the past as she desperately looks for a husband - Ameona Dust (VIDEO).





Tuesday, October 29, 2024 - President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene has for the first time shared insights about her love life.

The first daughter, who has often kept her relationship status under wraps, reflected on her past decisions and said she regretted getting into relationships too early.

“I think getting into relationships too early led to heartbreaks that I could have avoided,” she said.

When the interviewer asked her if she had ever been heartbroken, Charlene laughed and replied, "Si mara moja, mbili au tatu" (not once, twice, or three times).

Charlene made headlines earlier this year after she publicly declared that she was looking for a husband when American televangelist Benny Hinn visited the country for a crusade.

She stepped forward to the pulpit and asked Benny Hinn to pray for her.

She went ahead and whispered the qualities she seeks in a partner into the preacher’s ear.

The preacher then prayed for her in front of thousands of attendees at Nyayo Stadium.

Since then, Kenyan men from various backgrounds have expressed their interest in marrying her.

3 men have heartbroken Charlene Ruto in the past. pic.twitter.com/jtA2KEwcYU — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) October 28, 2024

