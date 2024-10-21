Was this NIS officer killed for ‘failing to finish’ his job in Kisumu? – Kenyans speculate after GACHAGUA’s assassination attempts claims.





Monday, October 21, 2024 - Kenyans have started asking questions after impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed that National Intelligence Service (NIS) officers were attempting to poison him.

Gachagua in a presser on Sunday said the impeachment came after the assassinations by security agencies failed.

He noted that the first attempt was in Kisumu at the end of August and the second attempt was in Nyeri just a few days later.

According to the former DP, he escaped the two assassination attempts because his team detected the poison.

He noted that the second attempt was by the National Intelligence Service, which he reported.

“On August 30, in Kisumu, undercover security agents entered my room and bugged it and one of them tried to poison my food, but we detected it and were able to escape the scheme. I was supposed to be killed by food poisoning. “Gachagua said,

Kenyans are now drawing connections between Gachagua's alleged assassination plot and the death of senior NIS official Tom Adala, who allegedly took his own life at his Kilimani home in Nairobi in April.

Some curious Kenyans have speculated that 54-year-old Tom Adala was eliminated for "failing to complete" the job.

The Kenyan DAILY POST