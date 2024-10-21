Renowned businessman and civic educator, JOHN NJUGUNA, brutally murdered after he went missing - His face had been disfigured and eyes gouged out.





Monday, October 21, 2024 - Renowned businessman and farmer John Njuguna Kuria alias “Ndigiri” has been found brutally murdered after he went missing under unclear circumstances.

Njuguna was popular for his civic education efforts in West Pokot and his strong stance against unjust government policies.

He went missing on 9th October 2024 at around 2PM.

His badly mutilated body was found dumped, with reports indicating that he might have been killed the same day he went missing.

His eyes had been gouged out and his face completely disfigured.

It is not clear whether his murder is linked to the civic education campaigns that he had been running in West Pokot, where he was an influential businessman.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.