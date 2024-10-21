How Uganda allegedly saved UHURU and MARGARET KENYATTA from an assassinated attempt at JKIA by a suicide bomber





Monday, October 21,2024 - Uganda’s International Security Organization has revealed how they saved the lives of former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta by foiling an assassination attempt at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to the Africa Confidential blog, Ugandan intelligence, acting on a tip-off, informed their Kenyan counterparts about an assassin's plan to kill Uhuru using a suicide bomber.

The incident occurred on July 19, 2019, forcing Uhuru to delay his flight for four hours while his security team worked to neutralize the threat.

The plot involved a lone suicide bomber who had already gained access to the airport as a casual worker just a week ago.

The assassin was hired from Atbara, a northern city in Sudan and he was smuggled to Nairobi by his operatives in Kenya.

According to the paper, the assassin was to position himself at the Presidential Pavillion and detonate the bomb once Uhuru arrived at the pavilion.

The source said the impact would have been so devastating that nobody within a radius of 4 meters would have survived.

The Kenyan DAILY POST