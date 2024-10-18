Was GACHAGUA poisoned at the Senate before he was rushed to hospital? Senator DAN MAANZO reveals shocking details





Friday, October 18, 2024 - Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has recounted exactly what transpired at the Senate just before former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was taken ill moments before his impeachment.

Speaking after the Senate was momentarily suspended following Gachagua’s sudden illness, Maanzo revealed that Gachagua looked tired when he and his team took a break for lunch.

He added that the former DP had lunch in the company of senators from his region before the surprise hit the doorstep of Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, forcing him to postpone the hearing until 5:00 pm.

"Gachagua just looked tired. In fact, he had lunch in his office with some senators from his region and they said he was okay. Everyone was expecting him in the Senate, even his lawyers," the Senator told the press.

"But all of a sudden, we got a report from his office that he became sick," he added.

The former Deputy President was present in the Senate while the senators sitting went on until the hearing resumed following a lunch break when Gachagua was expected to appear in person.

Just minutes before he was given a chance to defend himself in the Senate, his lawyer informed the plenary that he had gone missing. Minutes later, Lawyer Paul Muite reported to the House that Gachagua was 'very sick' and had been rushed to the hospital.

“The sad reality is that the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya has been taken very sick and as I address Mr Speaker and this House, he is in the hospital," Muite told the Senate.

