Was GACHAGUA poisoned at the Senate before he was rushed to hospital? Senator DAN MAANZO reveals shocking details

Friday, October 18, 2024 - Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo has recounted exactly what transpired at the Senate just before former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was taken ill moments before his impeachment.
Speaking after the Senate was
momentarily suspended following Gachagua’s sudden illness, Maanzo revealed that
Gachagua looked tired when he and his team took a break for lunch.
He added that the former DP had
lunch in the company of senators from his region before the surprise hit the
doorstep of Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, forcing him to postpone the hearing
until 5:00 pm.
"Gachagua just looked
tired. In fact, he had lunch in his office with some senators from his region
and they said he was okay. Everyone was expecting him in the Senate, even his
lawyers," the Senator told the press.
"But all of a sudden, we
got a report from his office that he became sick," he added.
The former Deputy President was
present in the Senate while the senators sitting went on until the hearing
resumed following a lunch break when Gachagua was expected to appear in person.
Just minutes before he was given
a chance to defend himself in the Senate, his lawyer informed the plenary
that he had gone missing. Minutes later, Lawyer Paul Muite reported to the
House that Gachagua was 'very sick' and had been rushed to the hospital.
“The sad reality is that the
Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya has been taken very sick and as I
address Mr Speaker and this House, he is in the hospital," Muite told the
Senate.
