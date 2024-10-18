ANERLISA MUIGAI says she has been sober for 7 months.





Friday, October 18, 2024 - Flamboyant Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai recently shared an important milestone in her journey towards sobriety, revealing that she made the personal choice to quit alcohol to focus on her life and strengthen her relationship with God.

Anerlisa noted that this decision has been a shared effort with her husband, Joe Kariuki, as they are both committed to this lifestyle change.

Celebrating their progress, the youthful Businesslady shared that they are now in their seventh month of sobriety.

“We quit alcoholic drinks to focus on both our lives and on God.





"Going on our seventh month of no alcohol with my love. We love it,” she expressed, highlighting the positive impact that the journey has had on their lives.

