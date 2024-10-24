Was the brutal murder of Wells Fargo Human Resource Boss WILLIS AYIEKO related to his work at the private security firm? - His cousin EDDIE ODUOR drops a bombshell.





Friday, October 25, 2024 - On 6th November 2023, two men, Antony Nduiki and Daniel Mutheka Mugai triggered a chain reaction that set the entire Nairobi police command into action.

They also brought a prominent security company, Wells Fargo out in the spotlight. The explosive security reaction was like nuclear fission which almost cascaded out of control into a series of subsequent fatal events whose consequences now prove tragic to its entire cast.

The two had been assigned to transit cash from Wells Fargo's vault to a bank in Nairobi.

The cash was in excess of 94 million shillings; a collection from the Quick Mart chain of supermarkets to the National Bank of Kenya.

The two had left the Wells Fargo precincts in an armoured van without their routine armed escort as prescribed by company procedure and policy.

The two later abandoned their Van and escaped in another car with all the cash. The security company's top management reported the matter to the police and held a series of meetings to mitigate the situation.

Almost immediately, on the 12th of November 2023, four suspects were arrested and 9.1 million shillings recovered hidden in a briefcase and in 20-litre jerricans.

Police said they had arrested Patrick Gitonga, the owner of the getaway car, somewhere in Rongai. The other three arrested were Michael Njeru, Samuel Onyango, and Martin Ngangaa, from whom they recovered the money.

Days later, four more company supervisors were arrested by Police after a forensic analysis of their communication data. They were Joel Oyuchi, Harisson Mugendi, Caleb Ouma, and Ronald Oluu, who were held in custody suspected of working in cahoots with the two, Antony Nduiki and Mutheka.

Wells Fargo's top management participated in a series of high-level meetings to mitigate the crisis. Willis Ayieko, the human resources manager, was present at these meetings, during which the company initiated a parallel internal investigation into the heist.

To Continue......... (By Willis Ayieko’s cousin Eddie Oduor).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.