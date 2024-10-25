Israel launches airstrikes on Iran

Saturday, October 26, 2024 - In a significant escalation of Middle Eastern tensions, Israel launched targeted strikes on Iranian military sites Saturday, October 26, responding to a series of missile attacks attributed to Tehran.
As explosions were heard across Tehran, Israel confirmed
that its military initiated "precise strikes on military targets in
Iran" following months of sustained threats from Iran.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement
explaining the operation as a response to an October 1 missile attack by Iran,
which Israel has called a clear act of aggression. The Israeli Defense
Minister, Yoav Gallant, previously warned of a “deadly, precise and surprising”
response to any aggression against Israel, signaling the nation’s readiness for
heightened defensive and offensive actions.
This operation comes amid an intense regional conflict,
where Israel is actively countering Iran-backed groups, including Hamas in Gaza
and Hezbollah in Lebanon, following the October 7 Hamas assault that killed
over 1,200 civilians in Israel. Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari urged
residents to stay “alert and vigilant,” underscoring the heightened state of
readiness across Israel’s defense forces.
The current tension follows a string of high-profile
incidents, including Israeli strikes that killed key figures such as Hezbollah
leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian Revolutionary Guards general Abbas
Nilforoushan. Explosions reportedly heard around Tehran Saturday night have
prompted Iranian state media to broadcast updates, though they have yet to
confirm their cause, and no fires have been reported at vital sites.
The United States, informed by Israel of the strike plans,
clarified its non-involvement, with US National Security Council spokesman Sean
Savett calling the operation a “self-defense measure.” Additionally, Syrian
state media reported that its air defenses intercepted “hostile targets” near
Damascus, possibly linked to the escalation between Israel and Iran.
This confrontation, as Israel expands operations against
what it deems the “axis of resistance,” has raised concerns over a broader
regional conflict drawing in multiple nations and factions across the Middle
East.
