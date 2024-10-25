Burial of popular Super Metro tout “Makanga Bae” turns chaotic as his mother breaks down, accusing his colleagues of stealing funeral funds (VIDEO).





Friday, October 25, 2024 - The funeral of popular Super Metro tout Gerald Mwangi Njoroge, popularly known as 'Makanga Bae,' descended into chaos after his mother accused some of his friends of misappropriating funds meant for his funeral.

The funeral, which was held on Wednesday, October 23 at Mwangi's family home, ended up becoming a shouting match as the family and friends of the late tout exchanged words, even as the master of Ceremony attempted to calm matters and control the flaring emotions.

Gerald's mother, in particular, singled out three of Gerald's friends - Muturi, Kajuju, and Teddy - who she expressly accused of misappropriating his funeral funds and also making false promises to the family.

“I haven't been sleeping but it's okay. I was given a total of Ksh. 63,000 from Super Metro, which I used to purchase funeral necessities including clothes. Muturi had said that he would buy a coffin worth Ksh. 50,000.

"He had also said he would cater for food worth Ksh. 85,000. Today, as you can see, there's neither food nor water,” she said while fighting back tears.

“What a shame! And you've been the ones publicising us on the Internet. All this has been caused by Muturi, Kajuju, and Teddy. I've left you in the hands of God,” she added.

Gerald, popular online for his dashing looks and suave sense of style, tragically passed away on the night of Thursday, October 10, after succumbing to injuries sustained in a freak road accident.

Watch video.

Burial Of Popular Super Metro Tout “Makanga Bae” Turned Chaotic After His Mother Broke Down, Accusing His Colleagues Of Stealing Funeral Funds pic.twitter.com/Sq45dHcQfu — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 25, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.