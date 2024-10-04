VIDEO showing KASMUEL MCOURE is on state payroll alongside MERCY TARUS - They are sellouts!!





Friday, October 4, 2024 - Musician-turned-activist Kasmuel Mcoure has surprised many Kenyan youths by joining Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politicians at the Bomas of Kenya, where he publicly called for the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking at a meeting chaired by Ruaraka MP Timothy Kajwang, Kasmuel Mcoure stated, “Bunge is doing the right thing. We want them to ensure that anyone fostering tribalism in this country is removed. Gachagua must go.”

Kasmuel Mcoure is among the political activists on the state payroll, along with Eldoret-based activist Mercy Tarus.

Here is a video showing Kasmuel is on the government side though he has been pretending to be on the citizens' side.

Kasmuel McOure is who he thinks he is. pic.twitter.com/FGH0Ptbw9a — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) October 4, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST