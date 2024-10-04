‘No GACHAGUA, No RUTO!’ chants rent the air in Mt. Kenya as angry residents suspend public participation of the DP’s impeachment until RUTO is ousted





Friday, October 4, 2024 – Chaos and demonstrations erupted in Mt. Kenya counties during a public participation exercise on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, leading to the temporary suspension of the event.

During the melee, the residents rejected the National Assembly's calls to impeach Gachagua, arguing that the Deputy President was elected alongside President William Ruto and should be removed as well.

The residents lit bonfires outside the public participation centre prompting security officers to intervene.

"No Rigathi, no Ruto! Don’t try to touch the mountain! We are firmly behind Gachagua!" the residents chanted, demanding the suspension of the public participation exercise and claiming that the bid to impeach the Deputy President was politically orchestrated.

While protesting, the angry locals barricaded the road leading to Nyeri town, disrupting transportation and business activities in the area.

However, the demonstrations were brought to a halt after additional police officers were deployed to the scene.

Despite police intervention, the adamant locals vowed to continue protesting even as they called on President William Ruto and DP Gachagua to resolve their differences internally.

A similar situation was witnessed in Kiambu County after locals disrupted an ongoing public participation exercise to vent their frustrations at the National Assembly's imminent decision to oust DP Gachagua.

"This is like a marriage and if Gachagua leaves, he quits alongside Ruto," claimed a resident.

A section of the residents also expressed dissatisfaction over how the public participation exercise was being undertaken, claiming that the exercise had already been compromised by the fact that it was undertaken in paperwork.

The Kenyan DAILY POST