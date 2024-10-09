Video of RUTO saying Murang'a residents are the biggest shareholders in his Government yet MPs sacrificed GACHAGUA alone

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Here is a video of President RUTO saying Murang'a residents are the biggest shareholders in his government yet MPs sacrificed GACHAGUA alone.
A clip of President Ruto telling Murang'a people that they are the biggest shareholders— Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) October 9, 2024
44 MPs Rigathi Gachagua Kalenjins Uhunye Eldoret Sabina Chege Ndindi Nyoro Malaya Gladys Wanga Kimani Ichungwa Senate Parliament #Form IEBC Riggy G National Assembly 281 MPs… pic.twitter.com/6igOZnSZGf
