CS HASSAN JOHO is a ‘Muslim Prophet’ – See how he predicted GACHAGUA’s impeachment and how RUTO will eventually jail him (VIDEO)





Wednesday, October 9,2024 - Mining and Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary, Ali Hassan Joho, is a ‘Muslim prophet’ going by how he predicted how President William Ruto will betray his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, and eventually plan for his removal from office.

On Tuesday, Ruto is reported to have used his powerful office to marshal Members of Parliament to impeach Gachagua over gross misconduct, fanning tribalism, and disrespecting the presidency among other charges

Following Gachagua's impeachment, a video has surfaced of Hassan Joho campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga before the 2022 presidential elections, in which he told Kiambu residents how Ruto would use Gachagua to secure the presidency and eventually oust and jail him.

"After the late President Jomo Kenyatta, how many years did you wait for another government after Moi took over? 24 years, right?

"Do you know that's the way Ruto has planned things, if they come into power, you people from the mountain will have to wait 50 years for another government, do you know that? And I will tell you why.

"Because Ruto has positioned himself well.

"The first thing he did was to take a criminal as his deputy.

"That’s why when he comes into government, his plan was for Gachagua to be imprisoned and then pick someone else he wants, and that person will not come from the mountain.

"And he had planned to change the constitution so he could stay in power," Joho told the charged crowd.

Here is a video of Joho predicting Gachagua’s ouster.

Hassan Joho was ahead of Time.

