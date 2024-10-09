Shame as Kenyan Ambassador to Germany STELLA MOKAYA encounters backlash during an event in Berlin where attendees shouted her down with "Ruto Must Go" chants.





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Kenyan Ambassador to Germany Stella Mokaya faced a hostile reception after she attended an event in Berlin organized by Kenyans living in Germany.

Trouble started after the emcee of the event invited the ambassador to speak to the attendees.

They shouted her down and chanted ‘Ruto Must Go’ in unison, as a sign of their dissatisfaction with the Kenya Kwanza regime led by President William Ruto.

The emcee tried to calm down the crowd in vain and pleaded with them to give the ambassador a chance to address them.

However, his pleas fell on deaf ears, forcing the ambassador to exit the stage.

Watch the video.

Kenyan Ambassador to Germany Stella Mokaya Orina encounters backlash during an event in Berlin where attendees shouted her down with "Ruto Must Go" chants. pic.twitter.com/SRBShawgbR — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) October 9, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.