Video of RAILA ODINGA arriving at OPARANYA’s home while drunk like a skunk - Baba loves fine whisky.





Sunday, October 20, 2024 - A video of ODM leader Raila Odinga arriving at the home of Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya while intoxicated has emerged.

The video was taken when Oparanya was appointed to the Cabinet and Raila had visited his residence to congratulate him.

In the video, Raila is seen almost staggering after alighting from his vehicle.

He sounds incoherent as he speaks to a group of people who had lined up to welcome him.

Raila’s is a well-known drunkard, fine whisky being his favorite drink.

Watch the video.

Video of Raila Odinga Arriving at Oparanya's Home While Intoxicated Emerges pic.twitter.com/se2YxKk2iC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 20, 2024

