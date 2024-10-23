Video of Police abducting activist FRANCIS GAITHO – Yet RUTO and KINDIKI have been saying there were no abductions


Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - Vocal blogger Francis Gaitho is still missing after an arrest at his home on the night of Tuesday, October 22.

Gaitho, whose hard-hitting political commentary has landed him in trouble with the authorities before, was reportedly 'abducted' by unknown people from his Nairobi home.

According to CCTV videos published by blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, men can be seen walking up and down an empty hallway before eventually emerging with Gaitho and later ushering him toward two waiting vehicles.

 The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments