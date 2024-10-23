Video of Police abducting activist FRANCIS GAITHO – Yet RUTO and KINDIKI have been saying there were no abductions

Wednesday, October
23, 2024 - Vocal blogger Francis Gaitho is still missing after an arrest at
his home on the night of Tuesday, October 22.
Gaitho, whose hard-hitting political commentary has landed
him in trouble with the authorities before, was reportedly 'abducted' by
unknown people from his Nairobi home.
According to CCTV videos published by blogger Cyprian
Nyakundi, men can be seen walking up and down an empty hallway before
eventually emerging with Gaitho and later ushering him toward two waiting
vehicles.
CCTV footages show the arrest of Francis Gaitho. Family and lawyers do not know where he was taken pic.twitter.com/N3Dt2KSILl— Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) October 23, 2024
