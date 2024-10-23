Mt. Kenya Clerics accuse RUTO of sending NIS agents to monitor their sermons – Is the President growing paranoid?





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - A group of religious leaders from the Mt. Kenya region has accused President William Ruto of sending spies into their churches to monitor their sermons.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, the clerics claimed that government interference has turned their places of worship into arenas of fear.

The church leaders stated that in the last few weeks, some unknown individuals have been visiting churches and asking congregants what the preachers told them.

The church leaders also stated that area Members of Parliament make inquiries into what pastors preach and which guests attend their services.

"We are saying that you find the chief takes the opportunity to find out what the church has been teaching. And if you are the MP for that area and people have come, you make a call to find out what a certain pastor said and why certain people came to church.

"This now seems to indicate as if the doors of the church are closed by the government and they determine who gets to come to church," The clerics stated.

The religious leaders questioned whether their support had led to these repercussions, pointing out that they supported the President because he was a believer.

"We are saying we regret this because we are asking ourselves why we didn’t think that after doing what we did (endorsing William Ruto for the presidency), there would be consequences, and we would be followed as if we had committed a sin.

"We knew we placed the president there because he is also a servant of God," they stated.

