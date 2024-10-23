“Kortini Hatupiki” - CJ MARTHA KOOME responds to Kenyans who told her they were hungry during her visit at Makadara Law Courts (VIDEO).





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - On Tuesday afternoon, Chief Justice Martha Koome made a rare public appearance by visiting the Makadara Law courts where she interacted with the staff and members of the public.

Koome was seen asking the members of the public whether they were satisfied with the services being offered at the law courts.



There was a hilarious moment during the interaction after the members of the public told Koome that they were hungry.

However, the CJ told them that in the court, they only serve justice and not food.



''Mko aje? Mko sawa? Mnahudumiwa vizuri?( How are you, are you being served well?)' Koome asked. ''Tuko na njaa’’ (we are hungry)'' the crowd said.



Koome hilariously responded, ''Kotini hatupiki. Tunapeana tu Justice (We don't cook in the courts, we only serve justice)''.

The crowd burst into laughter, following Martha Koome's response, as she walked away in the company of her security team.

Koome, through her X account, said she visited Makadara Law Courts to gauge the security improvements and efficiency of service to the people.



She said they were working round the clock to address the space and infrastructure challenges at Makadara to enhance the quality and efficiency of service delivery.

