Video of Mathare MP ANTHONY OLOUCH arriving at Bomas of Kenya with goons that attacked MORARA KEBASO emerges (Watch).





Monday, October 7, 2024 - Mathare Member of Parliament Anthony Oluoch arrived at the Bomas of Kenya on Thursday during the public participation exercise on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua while in the company of goons.

Police had a hard time controlling the goons after they stormed into the venue and started causing chaos.

The goons are believed to be behind Morara Kebaso’s attack that left him with serious injuries.

Morara said the attack had been pre-planned.

Watch the video of the rowdy goons.

Mathare MP arriving with Goons at Bomas of Kenya! pic.twitter.com/PIcfZ6fqmM — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) October 7, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.