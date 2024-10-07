Pastor NG’ANG’A goes berserk after his church members gave him '"meager offering" - Tosses the money onto the floor and declares it "trash (VIDEO).





Monday, October 7, 2024 - Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Church went on a ranting spree after his church members contributed little offering during a service.

The irate pastor had watched as the offering was being collected, and once the activity was done, he took the money and wondered why it was not as bountiful as he expected.

“What is this, whom is it meant for? This is what all these people have collected?” he posed.

Ng’ang’a went ahead and arrogantly threw the money on the floor to express his anger.

Watch the video.

Pastor James Ng'ang'a after little offering, ' Don't come here next time ' Sadaka anataka mingi pic.twitter.com/NXkbeBuqBx — Goddie (@Goddie_Ke) October 6, 2024

