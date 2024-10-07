Man kills his girlfriend for cheating and torches her boyfriend’s car - He took videos and celebrated.





Monday, October 7, 2024 - A man is on the run after he reportedly confronted his girlfriend and shot her dead for allegedly cheating on him.

After committing the heinous murder, he turned his wrath on a car belonging to his slain girlfriend’s boyfriend and torched it.

He then took the videos of the incident and posted them online.

The suspect has made a post on Facebook threatening to take his own life as police pursue him.

“When I am gone, don’t cry. Celebrate me,” he wrote.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.