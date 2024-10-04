Video of Kenyans chanting ‘RUTO must go’ during GACHAGUA impeachment proceedings at the Bomas of Kenya

Friday, October 4, 2024 - A Video has emerged of Kenyans at the Bomas of Kenya chanting 'Ruto must go' during public participation on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachaua.
The Bomas of Kenya public participation was
organized by Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) leaders led by Ruaraka MP, TJ
Kajwang.
However, during the exercise that was marred by
chaos and political gerrymandering, a section of the crowd began chanting 'Ruto
must go' in an event that was supposed to discuss the conduct of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.
Here is the video.
It’s turning out to be something else #Gachagua #publicparticipation pic.twitter.com/dqYVzdPEUj— Nick Mudimba (@NickMudimba) October 4, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments