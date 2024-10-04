Video of Kenyans chanting ‘RUTO must go’ during GACHAGUA impeachment proceedings at the Bomas of Kenya





Friday, October 4, 2024 - A Video has emerged of Kenyans at the Bomas of Kenya chanting 'Ruto must go' during public participation on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachaua.

The Bomas of Kenya public participation was organized by Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) leaders led by Ruaraka MP, TJ Kajwang.

However, during the exercise that was marred by chaos and political gerrymandering, a section of the crowd began chanting 'Ruto must go' in an event that was supposed to discuss the conduct of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Here is the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST