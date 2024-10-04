DONALD KIPKORIR says all Kenyans are tribalists including Gen Z leaders like KASMUEL – They are all tribal pawns





Friday, October 4, 2024 - Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer Donald Kipkorir has stated that all Kenyans, including Gen Z leaders like Kasmuel McOure, are tribalists.

In a social media post on Friday, Donald Kipkorir remarked that while Kenyans are claiming to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for being a tribalist, the reality is that all Kenyans, including self-proclaimed Gen Z leaders, are tribalists as well.

“There is no Political Philosophy or Morality in Kenya. We all see issues through tribal prism.

"We follow what our tribal Kingpins tell us. Let no one lie to you that there is one Kenyan political leader who is above the tribe.

"Look at the current public participation: TRIBAL CHARADE!”Kipkorir wrote on his X.

“Even GenZ activists have aligned with their tribes. We live in sad times. Looking forward to a Kenya that is truly not led by tribal affiliation,” Kipkorir added.

