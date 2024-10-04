MORARA KEBASO forced to run for his dear life as delegates turn their wrath on him for wanting to expose the truth about GACHAGUA’s impeachment – Look!

Friday, October 4, 2024 – Drama was witnessed during public participation on the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at Bomas of Kenya earlier today.
This is after delegates turned
their wrath on activist and lawyer Morara Kebaso who had also attended the event.
The wrangles erupted after
Morara Kebaso accessed the venue in the company of a group of youth.
Upon his entrance, a set of
rowdy goons began throwing chairs at the activist forcing him to scamper for
safety.
Morara was captured attempting
to shield himself from the angry residents who persistently threw objects at
him.
As the situation escalated,
police officers who were on high alert quickly intervened and ejected Morara
from the hall before quelling the violence that forced the delegates to
temporarily suspend the exercise.
While commenting on the
provocative scrimmage, Kebaso disclosed that he was injured during the wrangles
and that he would head to the hospital for treatment.
"I was barred from entering
Bomas at the gate. When I finally got in, I was denied the mic on Bomas floor.
Chaos erupted. I am hurt. Headed to hospital. I live to speak another
day," Kebaso stated through his X account.
Morara had initially pledged to
oppose the impeachment of Gachagua claiming that the latter was elected jointly
with President William Ruto thus impeaching him would be inconsequential.
The lawyer demanded that if
Gachagua was to be impeached then he must leave the office alongside the
president.
According to Kebaso, the
narrative on Gachagua's impeachment was a scheme by Ruto's administration
to divert the attention of Kenyans from controversial government projects such
as the Social Health Authority (SHA).
