Video of a biker who died in a fatal accident speeding dangerously along Thika Road emerges - This guy was a daredevil (Watch).





Saturday, October 5, 2024 - The biker’s fraternity is mourning the untimely demise of a young biker who perished in a fatal accident that saw his sports bike written off.

The deceased biker was fond of posting videos on social media pulling dangerous stunts along major highways with his sports bike.

In one of the videos posted on his Tiktok account, he recorded himself speeding dangerously and pulling reckless stunts along Thika Road, posing danger to other road users.

Video of a biker who died in a fatal accident speeding dangerously along Thika Road emerges pic.twitter.com/cRS7t6hY8O — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 5, 2024

Weeks before he died, he had also bragged about speeding at 290km/hr while going home without wearing protective gear.

“Home 290KM/HR,” he posted on Facebook.











