Here is MORARA KEBASO‘s statement after he was attacked by alleged state-sponsored goons at Bomas of Kenya.





Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Self-proclaimed Gen Z president, Morara Kebaso, has issued a statement after being attacked by alleged state-sponsored goons on Saturday during the public participation exercise for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment at the Bomas of Kenya.

In a video that has since gone viral, a seemingly agitated Kebaso could be seen seated in the hall shortly before a group of men started attacking him.

A woman speaking on the microphone could be heard calling for people to settle down while accusing Kebaso of disrupting the public participation exercise.

"Stop fighting... Morara, you cannot come to destroy our meeting," the woman could be heard yelling.

Kebaso was forced to flee the hall after attendees of the meeting began hurling chairs and other objects at him.

Shortly after the chaos at Bomas, Kebaso issued a statement saying he had been injured during the melee and was on his way to the hospital for treatment.

"I was barred from entering Bomas at the gate.

"When I finally got in, I was denied the mic at Bomas floor.

"Chaos erupted. I am hurt and headed to the hospital. I live to speak another day," Kebaso said.

