Video of suspects who did the unthinkable to Mombasa blogger BRUCE JOHNS celebrating after being released on cash bail - They even mocked him.





Saturday, October 5, 2024 - The suspects arrested in connection with the abduction and brutal assault of Mombasa-based blogger Bruce Johns have been released on cash bail.

The four suspects were filmed celebrating and dancing outside the court while mocking the victim after they secured their freedom.

The 24-year-old blogger was allegedly abducted on September 12 by a group of about 20 county officers from his home in Bamburi.

The group did the unthinkable to him before leaving him at a dump site.

They forced him to apologise for criticising the Mombasa County government.

Detectives arrested the four suspects after the assault incident caused an uproar on social media.

Watch a video of them celebrating after being released on cash bail.

Suspects involved in the sodomy of Mombasa blogger Bruce John were in high spirits on Friday after court released them on cash bail. pic.twitter.com/EHlnxsrebE — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) October 4, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.