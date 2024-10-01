US boxer MYLIK BIRDSONG shot and killed in LA drive-by shooting

Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - American professional boxer, Mylik Birdsong has been killed in a drive-by sh00ting in the Gramercy Park neighborhood in South Los Angeles.
The shooting occurred at 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block
of West 87th Street at Denker Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police
Department.
According to police, Birdsong was standing outside a home
when two suspects approached in a vehicle and fired shots at him. The
suspects then got out of the vehicle and chased him, firing shots until he was
fatally wounded.
Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died. No
description was available of the suspects or vehicle.
A motive for the shooting is unknown.
His identity was not released by authorities,
but TMZ identified the victim as the 31-year-old pro boxer, who was
scheduled to step into the ring on Oct. 26.
Birdsong had a 15-1-1 career boxing record with 10 knockouts
before his demise
He won the vacant World Boxing Foundation international
welterweight championship in his final fight on March 23 with a unanimous
eight-round decision over Jerry Bradford at St. John Bosco High School in
Bellflower.
