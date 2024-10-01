FIFA bans SAMUEL ETO’O from attending Cameroon matches for six months over misconduct







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed a six-month ban on Samuel Eto'o, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), preventing him from attending matches involving the Cameroon national teams.

Eto'o's suspension is due to violations of Articles 13 ("Offensive conduct and violations of fair play principles") and 14 ("Misconduct by players and officials") of FIFA's Disciplinary Code.

These violations are linked to Cameroon's last-16 game against Brazil, which the South Americans won 3-1 after extra time.

Eto'o and the Cameroon delegation saw red over a penalty that led to Brazil's equaliser at the match in Bogota, Colombia on September 11.

Eto'o is suspended from attending any Cameroon matches, men or women and of any age category, but the sanction does not effect his role as president of Fecafoot, Cameroon's football federation.

"The sanction imposed on Mr. Eto'o will prevent him from attending matches of both the men's and women's national teams of FECAFOOT at any category or age group," FIFA stated, adding that the decision has been communicated to the president of the Cameroon Federation and is effective immediately.

In July, Eto’o was fined $200,000 for a brand deal with an online gambling firm ruled an ethics violation by the Confederation of African Football.

Eto’o, elected president of Fecafoot in 2021, was also in conflict with his country’s sports ministry, calling their appointment of Belgian Marc Brys earlier this year as the men’s team coach “illegal”.