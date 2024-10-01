I am worth over 100 million euros - VICTOR OSIMHEN declares after failed move to Chelsea







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - Victor Osimhen has declared that he is worth over €100million.

The 25-year-old established himself as one of the most prolific strikers in world football after joining Napoli from Lille in 2020.

In the 2022-23 campaign, Osimhen netted 31 goals in all competitions as Luciano Spalletti led the club to their first Scudetto in more than three decades.

After signing a new long-term deal in December of last year, the relations between Osimhen and the club soured leading to him being banished from the dressing room before he was put for sale.

His transfer to Chelsea did not come to fruition but he added up at Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

The Nigeria international insisted there are few players in world football that can offer what he brings to the table.

'I am worth over 100 million euros.' Osimhen told TMW.

'There are few players in the world like me, who have reached such style and success. It all relates to my characteristics, what I do, and my quality. Therefore, I believe I deserve it.

According to reports from Italy, a clause in the loan deal in Galatasaray would allow Osimhen to cut his loan deal short and complete a permanent transfer in January if a club is willing to pay his £75m release clause.