See what RUTO was doing in State House as his Deputy, RIGATHI GACHAGUA, was facing a political guillotine in Parliament

Thursday, October 3, 2024 - President William Ruto’s deafening silence as his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, is facing political persecution is telling it all.
Ruto has continued to steer clear
of Gachagua's woes, whose job is now on the line.
A motion to impeach Gachagua is
already in the National Assembly, with the House scheduling public
participation in the course of the proceedings.
Ruto's loud silence on the
proceedings against his deputy has led to many quarters concluding that he
supports the motion.
The president returned to the
country on Sunday after his official visit to the U.S., where he attended the
79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
He was confined within the State
House precincts and holding meetings as the notice to oust Gachagua was
formally presented in the National Assembly on Tuesday.
In light of his woes, Gachagua
is on record saying that his impeachment cannot be instituted without the
approval of Ruto.
According to Gachagua, such
grave issues as his ouster from office must be a brainchild of the president.
He, therefore, suggested that
the president must have endorsed it.
