See what RUTO was doing in State House as his Deputy, RIGATHI GACHAGUA, was facing a political guillotine in Parliament





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - President William Ruto’s deafening silence as his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, is facing political persecution is telling it all.

Ruto has continued to steer clear of Gachagua's woes, whose job is now on the line.

A motion to impeach Gachagua is already in the National Assembly, with the House scheduling public participation in the course of the proceedings.

Ruto's loud silence on the proceedings against his deputy has led to many quarters concluding that he supports the motion.

The president returned to the country on Sunday after his official visit to the U.S., where he attended the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He was confined within the State House precincts and holding meetings as the notice to oust Gachagua was formally presented in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

In light of his woes, Gachagua is on record saying that his impeachment cannot be instituted without the approval of Ruto.

According to Gachagua, such grave issues as his ouster from office must be a brainchild of the president.

He, therefore, suggested that the president must have endorsed it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST