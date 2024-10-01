Uproar as MP claims Speaker WETANGULA has been compromised and demands his immediate resignation after taking sides over GACHAGUA’s impeachment

Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula is in deep trouble for taking sides over the looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua instead of being a neutral arbiter.
This is after Starehe MP Amos
Mwango wrote to Parliament demanding Wetangula's resignation for siding with
President William Ruto and his allies and demanding Gachagua’s impeachment.
He noted that Wetangula must
resign for gross violation of the Constitution by appearing to side with the
executive.
“In coming out to publicly
endorse the misguided, nonsensical and misinformed purported motion against
Deputy President by the marionette deluded Members of National Assembly,
Speaker Wetangula has shown his last straw of partisan and small-minded
moderation,” the MP noted.
According to the legislator,
Wetangula has routinely allowed passage of legislation that flouts the
Constitution, all with a view of blindly praising the President.
The MP claimed inside the
National Assembly, he allows a few friendly pre-selected and pre-screened MPs
on the Kenya Kwanza side to contribute to debates.
The MP further added that
Wetangula has a penchant for breaching the Constitution noting that the
National Assembly has passed countless statutes and amendments that are
blatantly unconstitutional and declared so by the courts with abundance.
The legislator
claimed Wetangula is a hired gun in the hands of those who seek to
undermine the sovereignty of the people and the constitutional authority of the
National Assembly.
In his letter, MP Mwango argues
that the government is not in Parliament and therefore the two arms should
exist autonomously.
He argued the new Constitution
moved us from the mongrel mixed system of presidential and parliamentary to a
pure presidential system with a separation of powers and functions.
