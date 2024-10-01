Uproar as MP claims Speaker WETANGULA has been compromised and demands his immediate resignation after taking sides over GACHAGUA’s impeachment





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula is in deep trouble for taking sides over the looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua instead of being a neutral arbiter.

This is after Starehe MP Amos Mwango wrote to Parliament demanding Wetangula's resignation for siding with President William Ruto and his allies and demanding Gachagua’s impeachment.

He noted that Wetangula must resign for gross violation of the Constitution by appearing to side with the executive.

“In coming out to publicly endorse the misguided, nonsensical and misinformed purported motion against Deputy President by the marionette deluded Members of National Assembly, Speaker Wetangula has shown his last straw of partisan and small-minded moderation,” the MP noted.

According to the legislator, Wetangula has routinely allowed passage of legislation that flouts the Constitution, all with a view of blindly praising the President.

The MP claimed inside the National Assembly, he allows a few friendly pre-selected and pre-screened MPs on the Kenya Kwanza side to contribute to debates.

The MP further added that Wetangula has a penchant for breaching the Constitution noting that the National Assembly has passed countless statutes and amendments that are blatantly unconstitutional and declared so by the courts with abundance.

The legislator claimed Wetangula is a hired gun in the hands of those who seek to undermine the sovereignty of the people and the constitutional authority of the National Assembly.

In his letter, MP Mwango argues that the government is not in Parliament and therefore the two arms should exist autonomously.

He argued the new Constitution moved us from the mongrel mixed system of presidential and parliamentary to a pure presidential system with a separation of powers and functions.

