GACHAGUA narrates how President RUTO’s close allies like OSCAR SUDI send him abusive text messages at night while drunk - Hii Ni Madharau (VIDEO).





Tuesday, October 1, 2024- Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto’s close allies like Oscar Sudi of disrespecting him.

During an interview with Kalenjin radio stations on Monday night, Gachagua claimed that some of President Ruto’s close allies send him abusive text messages at night, calling him stupid.

The second in command said he had raised the issue with his boss President William Ruto and even shown him the abusive messages.

“I won’t allow some of the President's close allies to disrespect me. If they want to send me home for calling them out, then I am ready,’’ Gachagua said.

He narrated an incident that happened on Saturday night when one of President Ruto’s key allies visited his official Karen residence and when he was kept waiting at the gate as part of the protocol, he confronted the security.

Gachagua had given him an appointment but he came 1 hour earlier.

At the time of his arrival, Gachagua was being attended to by his barber.

He bragged that he doesn’t follow protocol even at State House after he was kept waiting at the gate and insulted the Deputy President, before reversing his car.

Gachagua made it clear that he is the Deputy President of the Republic Of Kenya and that he won’t allow Ruto’s allies to disrespect him.

Watch the video.

