MORARA KEBASO’s gorgeous mother reveals she gave birth to him while she was in High School - Kenyans wowed by her youthful looks.





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - Fast-rising political activist Morara Kebaso recently celebrated his 29th birthday, and his mother delivered a touching speech highlighting the significance of prayer in their lives.

She revealed that she gave birth to him while she was still in high school.

However, the thought of terminating her pregnancy didn’t cross her mind.

“I thank God that I carried him to term. Many young girls face similar situations and choose to terminate the pregnancy but I’m grateful I didn’t. Look at him now; he’s a well-known figure,” she expressed.

In her heartfelt address, she also discussed her spiritual journey, emphasizing the necessity of prayer.

She shared how she often sacrifices sleep to pray and intercede for Morara’s well-being.

“Let us not prophesy short lives but long ones, filled with purpose and goodness.

"We are all born with a purpose, and once we recognize it, we can begin to take steps toward fulfilling it,” she concluded.

