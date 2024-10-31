Unearthed PHOTOs show DIDDY and JENNIFER LOPEZ in heated argument at 2000 VMAs afterparty on same night he is accused of assaulting 13-year-old girl







Thursday, October 31, 2024 - Newly unearthed photos show Sean 'Diddy' Combs and then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez locked in a heated argument on the night he is now accused of r@ping a 13-year-old girl.

The music mogul famously dated from 1999 to 2001 actress and singer, Jennifer Lopez.

In 2000, they were pictured attending a star-studded afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs in New York City where they were later seen having a dramatic confrontation.

According to Mail Online, the photos were taken at the now-defunct Lotus nightclub on September 7, 2000, the same evening a new lawsuit alleges Diddy sexually assaulted a young girl in front of two unidentified celebrities.

A guest who attended the exclusive bash recalled witnessing the spat, which ended with the rapper making an early exit with his entourage and a group of girls.

'Diddy held a Cristal champagne bottle the entire time serving his guests,' according to the source. 'Everyone was dancing and enjoying themselves but as the night progressed, tensions rose between him and JLo.'

Images obtained exclusively by DailyMail captured the moment an irate J.Lo shouts at Diddy in the middle of the party before walking away.

The incident occurred hours after the couple had attended the award show earlier that night at Radio City Music Hall.

Lo and Diddy arrived at the venue with her sister Lynda, manager Benny Medina, record executive Damon Dash, as well as several girls and various members of their entourage who made their way to the club's VIP area.

The artists appeared eager to celebrate after J.Lo, who was 31 at the time, had secured the award for Best Dance Video for her hit song Waiting for Tonight, according to the eyewitness.

But for reasons that are unclear, tensions escalated, leading to a dramatic confrontation in the middle of the festivities.

The resurfacing of these images comes as Diddy faces a new lawsuit alleging sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl on the same night. Lopez is not named in the lawsuit.

The new legal filing seen by DailyMail.com claims Combs had allegedly 'aggressively approached' the young girl with a 'crazed look in his eyes' before sexually assaulting her.

She claims an unidentified male celebrity also raped her while Combs and an unnamed female celebrity watched.

Combs has denied the allegations. His attorneys told DailyMail.com he 'never sexually assaulted anyone' and said the most recent 'barrage of filings' were nothing but 'clear attempts to garner publicity'.

The lawsuit filed last week in New York federal court by the plaintiff's attorney Tony Buzbee details the incident.

The plaintiff was 13 at the time and had gone to Radio City Music Hall without a ticket, hoping to sneak into the event, according to the filing.

Buzbee has filed 12 lawsuits in the past week alone on behalf of alleged Diddy victims, both male and female, who are seeking damages.

Combs is currently in federal prison in Brooklyn awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.