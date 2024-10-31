Man arrested after allegedly killing stepson for wetting the bed







Thursday, October 31, 2024 - A 29-year-old man, Jeremy Bosman, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of his three-year-old stepson, Charvandre Kieran Everson. The incident reportedly stemmed from Bosman’s violent reaction to the child wetting his bed.

According to Mojalefa Senokoatsane, a spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Northern Cape, the alleged abuse took place on October 19, when Bosman learned that Charvandre had urinated in bed. Witnesses and preliminary investigations suggest Bosman reacted by repeatedly hitting the child on the head with his hands, using a broom to strike him, and slamming his head against a wall. These actions reportedly left Charvandre unable to eat or open his mouth properly.

In a second incident, Bosman allegedly attacked the child again after another bed-wetting episode, reportedly resulting in blood in Charvandre's mouth and loss of control over his bodily functions. Reports indicate the child was left weakened and unable to move his legs. Bosman then reportedly instructed the child’s mother to keep silent about the incidents before taking Charvandre to De Aar New Hospital. Tragically, by the time they arrived, medical personnel determined that Charvandre had already succumbed to his injuries.

Hospital staff observed multiple bruises on Charvandre's body, particularly on his back, and alerted authorities, leading to Bosman’s arrest. He faces charges of murder and assault, while police continue investigating the case. Bosman will remain in custody until his court appearance on November 1, when he is expected to formally apply for bail. The NPA has announced its intent to oppose bail, given the severity of the charges.

Senokoatsane stated that the prosecution team is committed to ensuring justice is served, underscoring the case's gravity in light of domestic violence and child abuse.