Man arrested after allegedly killing stepson for wetting the bed

Thursday, October 31, 2024 - A 29-year-old man, Jeremy Bosman, has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of his three-year-old stepson, Charvandre Kieran Everson. The incident reportedly stemmed from Bosman’s violent reaction to the child wetting his bed.
According to Mojalefa Senokoatsane, a spokesperson for the
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Northern Cape, the alleged abuse
took place on October 19, when Bosman learned that Charvandre had urinated in
bed. Witnesses and preliminary investigations suggest Bosman reacted by
repeatedly hitting the child on the head with his hands, using a broom to
strike him, and slamming his head against a wall. These actions reportedly left
Charvandre unable to eat or open his mouth properly.
In a second incident, Bosman allegedly attacked the child
again after another bed-wetting episode, reportedly resulting in blood in
Charvandre's mouth and loss of control over his bodily functions. Reports
indicate the child was left weakened and unable to move his legs. Bosman then
reportedly instructed the child’s mother to keep silent about the incidents
before taking Charvandre to De Aar New Hospital. Tragically, by the time they
arrived, medical personnel determined that Charvandre had already succumbed to
his injuries.
Hospital staff observed multiple bruises on Charvandre's
body, particularly on his back, and alerted authorities, leading to Bosman’s
arrest. He faces charges of murder and assault, while police continue
investigating the case. Bosman will remain in custody until his court
appearance on November 1, when he is expected to formally apply for bail. The
NPA has announced its intent to oppose bail, given the severity of the charges.
Senokoatsane stated that the prosecution team is committed
to ensuring justice is served, underscoring the case's gravity in light of
domestic violence and child abuse.
