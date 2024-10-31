Actress JENNIFER LOPEZ ‘storms off’ as she is bombarded with questions about Diddy at autograph signing'







Thursday, October 31, 2024 - American singer and actress, Jennifer Lopez reportedly walked away after being bombarded with questions about her relationship with alleged sex offender Diddy at an autograph signing.

Jennifer Lopez famously dated Diddy from 1999 to 2001.

The star has previously spoken about her 'tempestuous' and 'emotionally exhausting' two-year romance with the rapper, 54, who she split with over his infidelities.

Jennifer, who is in the process of divorcing estranged husband Ben Affleck, was met with personal questions about her link to Diddy at an autograph signing.

According to local media, a fan moved towards the Hollywood favourite, and asked: 'JLo, do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?'

Jennifer reportedly immediately stopped signing autographs and walked out of the door, with other fans shouting after her 'don't leave'.

However, she is believed to have ignored their request to stay and left the event without answering any questions about her past relationship.

Previously speaking on their romance, Jennifer said: 'And we broke up many times before that, and got back together and broke up again, and nobody knew about it.

'It was very tempestuous. Towards the end it was emotionally exhausting. It was good that I was young.'