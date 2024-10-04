Here is the incident in Mukurweini town that forced Nyeri Woman Rep RAHAB MUKAMI and Tetu MP GEOFFREY WANDETO to abandon push to impeach GACHAGUA- Ground Ni Moto (VIDEO).





Friday, October 4, 2024 - Nyeri Woman Rep Rahab Mukami and Tetu MP Geoffrey Wandeto have abandoned their push to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after facing hostility on the ground.

Mukami and Wandeto visited Mukurweini town accompanied by Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina, where they were booed and chased away for supporting Gachagua’s impeachment.

However, Njoroge was allowed to speak to the locals because he is against Gachagua’s impeachment.

Mukami later announced that she had changed her stance after she was chased away by the locals.

“After soul-searching and reading through the motion I realized this is something our deputy president and the President can sit down and resolve because Kenya is bigger than all of us.

“I have listened to the ground and the people of Nyeri have said they do not want the deputy president removed, “she said.

“Our deputy president please, go to the President and ask for forgiveness. And for our President, please sit down with our deputy, speak, and reach an agreement,” she added.

Wandeto also abandoned his push for Gachagua’s impeachment after ‘listening to the ground’ and said he would vote NO.

“When we ask our people, they are saying they do not see this (impeachment) as a priority, they think we should be focusing on other priorities.

"As representatives of the people it behooves upon us to listen to our people and do what they have asked us. So on Tuesday, I will be voting NO,” he said.

Ground Iko 🔥,Today Nyeri County Women Hon Rahab Mukami was chased away & told off by residents in Mukurweini town,,, pic.twitter.com/yfRCzpnLoi — Kaslim (@TheKaslim) October 3, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.