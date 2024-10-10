Rapper SNOOP DOGG's petition to seal 1993 murder charge is granted 28 years after acquittal in gang member's shooting

Thursday, October 10, 2024 - American rapper, Snoop Dogg's petition to seal his 1993 murder charge has been granted 28 years after he was acquitted of shooting a gang member.
The rapper, now 52, and his bodyguard, McKinley Lee,
were accused of the shooting and murder of a gang member called Philip
Woldemariam in 1993 at Palms' Woodbine Park in Los Angeles in August
1993. They later went on trial facing first and second-degree murder charges in
1996.
The release of Snoop's first album came shortly before his
highly publicized trial and after he was cleared, the Drop It Like It's Hot
hitmaker has continued to enjoy enormous mainstream success.
Legal documents obtained by TMZ confirmed Snoop
real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. asked a judge to seal the records in
January 2024, with the court signing off the request in late February.
Sealing the charge means the record is hidden from the
public and won't appear on background checks for employment, housing, and
education.
In 1993, he was charged with being an accessory in the fatal
shooting of a member of a rival gang, who'd allegedly been killed by one of the
star's bodyguards.
Prosecutors said Snoop had been driving the car from which
the gun was fired. Despite the charge, he was controversially allowed to tour
Britain. A tabloid headline reacted by proclaiming: 'Kick this evil b*****d
out'.
Snoop subsequently and extraordinarily claimed that the late
Queen personally intervened over moves to keep him out of Britain.
Snoop then 24 - was seen looking shocked and clasping his
hands in prayer when he and his bodyguard were acquitted.
Jurors also acquitted the pair on one charge each of
conspiracy to commit assault in connection with Woldemariam's death.
Snoop, who had remained free on $ 1 million bail alongside
Lee, told the LA Times after the acquittal: They made the right decision, you
know what I’m saying?
'This has been an ordeal that has affected our lives for the
past 2 1/2 years. I was just trying to figure out if I was going to be here to
raise my son.'
The father-of-four is a parent to Cordé, 29, Cordell, 27,
and Cori, 25, from his 27-year marriage to Shante Broadus, and son Julian, 26,
from a former relationship with Laurie Holmond.
0 Comments