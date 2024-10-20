Twist in GACHAGUA’s impeachment as RUTO’s Gov’t sends all employees in the DP’s office on compulsory leave





Sunday, October 20, 2024 - The unceremonious impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has taken a new turn.

This is after President William Ruto’s government forced 108 staffers in Gachagua's office to proceed on compulsory leave.

In a notice issued by Principal Administrative Secretary Patrick Mwangi and copied to Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service Felix Koskei, Gachagua’s employees in various job groups were directed to take compulsory leave immediately from Saturday, 19 October, following their boss's impeachment.

"Following the ongoing constitutional process affecting his excellency the Deputy President it has been decided as follows: all officers in job groups T and U are hereby instructed to proceed on compulsory leave with immediate effect," reads part of the notice.

Before going on leave, the officers were directed to ensure they designate in writing a responsible officer to be in charge of their respective departments which should be copied to the Chief of Staff and the Principal Administrative Secretary.

Serving officers in supernumerary contacts were also directed to proceed on compulsory leave with immediate effect.

All Heads of departments were also directed to ensure adherence to the directives by mid-day on Saturday 19 October.

The move follows the changes that are happening in the Office of the Deputy President following Gachagua's impeachment.

Gachagua was impeached after Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse moved a motion to remove him from office on 11 grounds.

