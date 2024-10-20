Twist in GACHAGUA’s impeachment as RUTO’s Gov’t sends all employees in the DP’s office on compulsory leave

Sunday, October 20, 2024 - The unceremonious impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has taken a new turn.
This is after President William
Ruto’s government forced 108 staffers in Gachagua's office to proceed on compulsory
leave.
In a notice issued by Principal
Administrative Secretary Patrick Mwangi and copied to Chief of Staff and Head
of the Public Service Felix Koskei, Gachagua’s employees in various job groups
were directed to take compulsory leave immediately from Saturday, 19 October, following their boss's impeachment.
"Following the ongoing
constitutional process affecting his excellency the Deputy President it has
been decided as follows: all officers in job groups T and U are hereby instructed to proceed on compulsory leave with immediate effect," reads
part of the notice.
Before going on leave, the
officers were directed to ensure they designate in writing a responsible officer
to be in charge of their respective departments which should be copied to the
Chief of Staff and the Principal Administrative Secretary.
Serving officers in
supernumerary contacts were also directed to proceed on compulsory leave with
immediate effect.
All Heads of departments were
also directed to ensure adherence to the directives by mid-day on Saturday 19
October.
The move follows the changes
that are happening in the Office of the Deputy President following Gachagua's
impeachment.
Gachagua was impeached after
Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse moved a motion to remove him from office on 11
grounds.
